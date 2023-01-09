HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month.

HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department.

Documents we obtained from the state fire marshal’s report show Hagar left on an international vacation the day before the fire. In addition to the home, three cars Hagar restored, and a concrete truck used for his personal business also burned.

Due to the extensive damage, investigators ruled the cause as undetermined. However, the report acknowledges our investigative story aired five hours before the fire. The fire marshal indicates it’s possible it was set on purpose because of the proximity.