SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Attempts to improve safety at a Springfield townhouse labeled with a dangerous building warning have so far been unsuccessful.

A city inspection marks construction workers’ attempt to fix months of rotting and mold both incomplete and unsafe at a rental property managed by Oakridge Properties. KOLR 10 Investigates is following continued issues for renters after first exposing a lease dispute.

The property managers agreed to fix mold and a garage leak “by winter” in a lease agreement signed by both them and the tenants.

Construction to repair the structural issues began in early February. Records show City of Springfield inspector visited the townhouse at Deeswood Village on Friday, Feb. 24, about a week after our investigation aired.

According to the inspection report, the beam in the garage is installed incorrectly, the deck post is not in compliance with building code, and the garage ceiling is still leaking.

This is a developing story. If you have a story you’d like our investigative team to look into, email Investigative Reporter Lauren Barnas: lbarnas@kolr10.com.