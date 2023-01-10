HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks.

It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks.

The only other full-time paid officer is Tracy West, who’s actively being investigated by the state and Christian County. The police chief claims West broke Missouri law and department rules by blowing off a domestic assault call in October.

The day after KOLR 10 Investigates aired those allegations in an interview, Police Chief Warren Hagar’s home burned to rubble. A state fire investigation indicates it’s possible the fire was set intentionally.

Christian County’s investigation into West is expected to be complete this week.

In Clark’s resignation letter, he says he’s grateful to have helped people in Highlandville, calling his time as sergeant a matter of great pride.

If the city accepts his resignation as written, Clark will remain at the department until January 25. Clark is a retired Army veteran who joined the Highlandville Police Department in December 2021.