Kinzlea Kilgore's Family Responds to Kenneth Davis' Arrest Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - The charges Davis faces right now aren't connected to the Kilgore death but those charges could be coming.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson told KOLR10 Davis is a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore.



According to the probable cause statement, the charges facing Kenneth Davis now involve a girl found with visible bruising on her face, around her eyes, swollen and bloody lips, and clumps of hair missing.

Davis explains the injuries in the P.C. statement.

He said the missing hair was from when he noticed a tick on her head and pulled it out.

Davis also claimed the other injuries were from accidents the 8-year-old caused herself by falling.

He insisted he did not hit her but later admitted he accidentally did across her face.

I spoke with the victim center to talk about the long-term effects of child abuse.

"In general, some of the signs longterm of child abuse can be things like eating disorders, depression, anxiety, difficulty making healthy decisions for themselves, building healthy relationships," said Brandi Bartel, the executive director at the Victim Center.

Now back to Kinzlea's case, family members said it's possible that Davis had something to do with it and expressed anger towards authorities who didn't make an arrest sooner.

"I'm very disgusted with this entire situation," said Toni Robertson, Kinzlea's aunt, "something should've been done a long time ago to give justice to Kinzlea, if this Kenneth Davis was locked up like he should've been in the first place, he wouldn't have hurt this other precious little child. This is getting ridiculous."

"Wanting justice. Going on two months now," said Greg Kilgore, Kinzlea's grandfather, "it's just hard day by day."

"I'm glad Greene County did something about him hurting another child," said Dylan Daniel, Kinzlea's uncle.