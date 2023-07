KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — The City of Kimberling City Police Department needs help identifying alleged suspects who used a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to a Facebook post from the Kimberling City Police Department (KCPD), two suspects allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Harter House earlier today.

Here are some photos of the alleged suspects:

If you have information that could help this case, contact KCPD at 417-739-2131 or you can use the anonymous crime tip form.