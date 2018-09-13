Kickoff to MO Archery Deer Season This Weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It will be a warm weekend for the opening of archery deer season in Missouri this weekend.

The National Weather Service says hunters can expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 on Saturday, and a high of 85 on Sunday.

That might make it more challenging for bowhunters to tag a deer.

At James River Archery in Springfield, employee James Cook said business has been on the rise, both for archery target shooters and customers who are die-hard deer hunters.

"Our primary customer is going to be the deer hunter," Cook said.

He agreed that warm weather this weekend could make it tough for hunters.

(story shared by the Springfield News-Leader. For the full story, click here)



