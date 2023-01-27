SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Kickapoo Chiefs were at home Friday night, hosting Jefferson City in a non-conference basketball game.

Before the varsity game, the school renamed it’s basketball court.

Not after one coach, but after three of them.

Kickapoo officially renamed it’s basketball court, the “Hall of Fame Court.”

The Chiefs honoring girls coaches Sue Schuble and the late Stephanie Phillips.

Both coaches leading Kickapoo to state championships.

Also being honored 26-year boys coach Roy Green.

His teams won two state championships.

Their names will be forever linked with the school on its hardwood.

“It’s a humbling experience. And it’s just such a special event. To realize we have three coaches in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. taht’s just special in itself,” said Schuble.

“You know I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. Kickapoo had a wonderful crowd of people, fans and players. And people I worked with coach Schuble, coach Phillips, it’s quiet an honor to be sharing this night with them,” said Green.