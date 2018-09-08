KGBX, Ozarks Food Harvest Host Annual Hungerthon Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- All weekend, radio station KGBX is inviting people to donate to the annual Hungerthon - an event that provides backpacks for school children.

Kevin Howard and Liz Delaney are broadcasting in the parking lot hoping to get donations.

The weekend backpack program provides a bag to food insecure children to take home every Friday of the school year.

That means they'll have something to eat all weekend.

"We're trying to raise enough money to sponsor 450 children in the program which will take $135,000," Bart Brown said. "That's our monetary goal. The important goal is the 450 kids that need these kids for food throughout the school year."

One in five children in the Ozarks may not have enough to eat.

The backpack program is coordinated through Ozarks Food Harvest.