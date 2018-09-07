Kevin and Liz Kick-Off 20th Annual Hungerthon Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Kevin and Liz from KGBX join us every Friday to talk about what they're doing on their morning radio show,

But for today, our Joe Murano is out at the iHeart Radio Studios to catch up with them. He's got more information about how they're helping feed kids in the Ozarks for the 20th year in a row.

Kevin and Liz are out here in the parking, from now until Monday morning as part of the 20th Annual Hungerthon Radiothon, doing what they can to help raise money.

They'll be on the radio for 12 hours today, 9 hours this weekend, and four hours Monday as they wrap it up at 10 a.m.

Every $300 raised helps feed one child that is in need of food every weekend for an entire year.

