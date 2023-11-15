KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is taking a page out of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s book by releasing a new hit: a new Christmas song with his brother.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recorded a duet with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The duo brought their Christmas cheer to the song “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” from the new “A Philly Special Christmas Special” album.

The new song is a Philly take on the original song by The Pogues, “Fairytale Of New York” from 1987.

Jason asked Travis to be on the song with him earlier this year. In the song, you can hear Travis fit in one of his popular sayings, “Jabroni.”

“You dirt bag, you phony, you lousy jabroni. Happy Christmas, you a**. I pray to God it’s our last,” Travis sings.

The brothers released the new Christmas song Wednesday. It’s available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.