KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make history on Christmas Day.

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth and be AFC West champions for the eighth consecutive season.

They would pass the Los Angeles Rams for second longest division title streak in NFL history. The Rams won the NFC West for seven consecutive seasons from 1973 to 1979.

The Tom Brady-led New England Patriots hold the NFL record for division title streaks by winning the AFC East for 11 consecutive seasons.

The Chiefs’ streak began when Patrick Mahomes was still in college at Texas Tech and Alex Smith was the starting quarterback with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce leading the offense and head coach Andy Reid on the sideline.

In the span of the Chiefs’ division streak, they have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls, three Super Bowl appearances in the last four years and have won two Super Bowls in the last four years.

Mahomes, Kelce and Hill broke numerous NFL and franchise records and Mahomes and Kelce continue to do so.

A win against the Raiders would also help the Chiefs reach 10 wins for the ninth straight season.

With nine straight 10-win seasons, Reid would pass George Seifert (eight, 1989-96) for the second most consecutive 10-win seasons as an NFL head coach behind only Bill Bellicheck (17 consecutive 10-win seasons).