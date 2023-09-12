SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Gillioz Theatre announced classic rock band, Kansas, will be taking the stage next spring.

The Topeka-based band will be in Springfield on March 8, 2024. Tickets can be purchased here.

With 16 studio albums and 5 live albums, Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. They appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 70’s and 80’s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan.

‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times.

The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams.