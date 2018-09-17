Kansas Deputy Killed During Arrest Attempt Video

WICHITA, Kan. -- Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirms Deputy Robert Kunze, 41, died in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the line of duty.

Easter says Deputy Kunze will be remembered for his smile, contagious laugh and ability to engage with anyone and everyone in conversation.

Kunze was responding to a report of a suspicious person with another deputy at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of North 295th Street. Easter said two people reported seeing a suspicious person in a black truck around one of their vehicles and two ATV-type vehicles.

Easter said after the call was dispatched, the two people followed the person as he left.

Deputy Kunze was traveling westbound on 21st Street when he arrived around 1:42 p.m. to see the black truck with it's hood open and another black truck in front of it. The two people who reported the person were in the second vehicle.

Sheriff Easter said Deputy Kunze made contact with the suspect, patted him down and found a 40 caliber handgun. Easter said he put the handgun aside and began to handcuff the suspect when a fight began.

Easter said while deputies know Kunze's service weapon was fired, they are waiting on ballistics information to determine if the 40 caliber handgun was fired.

(KWCH for CNN)

