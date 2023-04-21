TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash early this morning, April 21.

Around 1 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol began a crash investigation on Missouri Highway 76 in Kirbyville.

The investigation showed that the 16-year-old girl from Powersite, Missouri, was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain on Highway 76 when she crossed the center of the road, overcorrected and began skidding. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a guy wire, overturned and came to a rest upside down.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:40 a.m.