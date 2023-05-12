OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Osage Beach Police Department has identified a juvenile as a person of interest in the investigation regarding the most recent threat of an active shooter at School of the Osage.

According to a press release from the department, the investigation will continue and be presented to the Miller County Juvenile Office when completed. The police department believes there is no threat to the students and staff and feels that normal school operations can resume.

An additional police presence will be on campus along with a School Resource Officer.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.