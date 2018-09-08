Jury Trial Set for Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Greene County Jail / Derik Osborn's mugshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A jury trial has been set for a Preston, Missouri man accused of killing a pregnant woman in 2017.

Derik Osborn appeared in court on Friday for a pre-trial conference. Osborn is charged with two counts of second degree murder after killing 27-year-old Valerie Williams in March 2017. Williams was 16 weeks pregnant at the time.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for December 20, 2018. The jury trial has been set for April 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in Springfield.