BRANSON, Mo. – The twice postponed jury trial for a man accused of a double homicide in 2021 has been scheduled again, this time for June 2024.

Miguel Melendez-Torres, charged with two counts of second-degree murder and armed robbery at a Branson restaurant, is to stand trial June 10-14, 2024, according to online court records.

Melendez-Torres is accused of killing Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan behind the Famous Dave’s restaurant on May 29, 2021. A probable cause statement in the case indicated the victims had just gotten off work at the diner when Melendez-Torres confronted them in the parking lot and demanded money.

They were shot and killed when they refused and an argument ensued. Each victim was shot once in the head, the document states.

Melendez-Torres also is charged with attempted robbery and multiple counts of armed criminal action.

His next appearance in court is on May 3, 2024 for a pretrial conference.