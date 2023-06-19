SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today marks an important time in our nation’s history. As the final slaves in the United States learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas, back in 1865, the meaning behind Juneteenth was born.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday back in 2021.

Today, the City of Springfield will host a Juneteenth Pilgrimage at Park Central Square.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield NAACP President Kai Sutton are just a few leaders set to give speeches at the square from noon until 1 p.m. Other speakers include Springfield City Council member Abraham McGull and several religious leaders.

Around 50 people from Kansas City are making a special trip to be here for the event.

A discussion will be held afterward at Christ Episcopal Church at 1:30 p.m. following the pilgrimage.

Today’s event at the square will be held here at the site of where three black men, Horace Duncan, Fred Coker and William Allen were hanged in 1906. Members of the community are encouraged to pay their respects after the Pilgrimage.