June Proves to be Joplin Fire Department's Second Busiest Month in 3 Years
JOPLIN, Mo. -- June 2018 was the second busiest month for the Joplin Fire Department in the past three years.
According to a Facebook post made by the Joplin Fire Department, they responded to 784 incidents during the month of June.
The fire department is at a 9 percent increase in their call volume compared to last year, according to the Facebook post.
More Stories
-
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire woman who answered…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three…
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Mud and debris are caked on some downtown streets…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-