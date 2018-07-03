News

June Proves to be Joplin Fire Department's Second Busiest Month in 3 Years

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 02:46 AM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. -- June 2018 was the second busiest month for the Joplin Fire Department in the past three years.

According to a Facebook post made by the Joplin Fire Department, they responded to 784 incidents during the month of June.

The fire department is at a 9 percent increase in their call volume compared to last year, according to the Facebook post.

