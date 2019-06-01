Judge rules Missouri abortion clinic to stay Video

ST. LOUIS, Mo - It was a hectic day for pro-choice and pro-life advocates both here, in Springfield, and in St. Louis.

A judge in St. Louis granted the last remaining abortion clinic in Missouri a temporary license renewal to keep performing abortions.

"While this ruling is only temporary relief, it is welcome news for the 1-point-1 million Missourians of reproductive age,"" said Dr. David Eisenberg with Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and the Southwest Missouri regions.

The Missouri State Health Department began looking into the last functioning abortion clinic in the state after a patient made a complaint.

The state then decided to refuse to renew the clinic's license to perform abortions.

Planned parenthood leadership shamed Missouri Governor Mike Parson Friday and said the temporary license is a win for pro-choice supporters.

"Let's hope the Governor hears this message loud and clear," said Eisenberg. "Governor Parson, driving your citizens out of Missouri for healthcare is deeply unpopular and illegal."

"This is a victory for everyone that showed up yesterday to make their outrage heard," said M'Evie Mead, Director Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri. "Governor Parson should be ashamed of himself. Under his tenure, Missouri continues to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"Under Parson's watch, abortion access hangs by a thread and Missouri's last health center that provides abortion. Governor Parson, you are on the wrong side of history."

Parson weighed in on the issue before the ruling was made Friday.

"Planned Parenthood has every right to be open and to do business, and to perform what they need to perform in that facility," said Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri). "But they still have to abide by the state laws and the regulatory environment.

"And, to their own admission, they admitted, 'Hey, we wasn't doin' that.' But they are doin' a plan of corrections, and that's what we're lookin' for.

"And they have until today to provide that plan of correction. And if they meet those demands, then they'll be open for business."

The license is only temporary.

Planned Parenthood will be back in court next Tuesday, June 4, seeking a more permanent solution to continue providing abortions until both the clinic and the state can come to an understanding.

The Springfield Police said Friday night a total of five people were arrested at the protest in Downtown Springfield, saying the demonstration had turned violent.