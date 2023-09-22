SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Greene County judge has ruled for a high school quarterback in his lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools and the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

The decision from Judge Derek Ankrom means Glendale senior Kylan Mabins will be able to suit up tonight in the team’s game at Bolivar.

Mabins was ruled ineligible after transferring from Kickapoo to Glendale earlier this year. MSHAA ruled that he transferred due to athletic reasons and undue influence from a Glendale coach. But Mabins sued, arguing that he transferred due to discrimination he faced at Kickapoo and thus he should be allowed to play due to hardship reasons.

Springfield Public Schools has denied the allegations brought forth by Mabins.

A two-day hearing was held this week in Springfield with Mabins and several SPS coaches and administrators taking the stand.

After taking the issue under advisement for two days, Judge Ankrom ultimately decided on a preliminary injunction that would allow Mabins to get back on the field.