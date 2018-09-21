JQH Sees Large Crowds for Trump Visit in Springfield Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Regardless of your politics, it's exciting to be a part of history and see a presidential speech.

So all sides showed up Friday night.

Well, the arena seats about 11,000 people and demand for tickets was high. Having the president here created the need for a ton of planning several local parking lots were closed as early as Wednesday night getting ready for this.

And concrete barriers were put up around the arena which created the need for street closings.

Here's that map again what you see in red is closed that includes John Q. Hammons Parkway, Holland, Clay, Harrison, and Bear Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Visitors were instructed to park in the Bear Park North location on East Cherry. There's also additional parking on several MSU lots.



