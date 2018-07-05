News

Journalist Mark Moment of Silence for Gazette Shooting Victims

Journalists around the world are being asked to observe a moment of silence at 2:33 this afternoon - marking one week since the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Five employees at the paper were killed.

A preliminary hearing for the man charged with their murders is scheduled for July 24th.

