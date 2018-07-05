Journalist Mark Moment of Silence for Gazette Shooting Victims Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

Journalists around the world are being asked to observe a moment of silence at 2:33 this afternoon - marking one week since the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Five employees at the paper were killed.

A preliminary hearing for the man charged with their murders is scheduled for July 24th.