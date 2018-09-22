Josh Hawley Praises Trump During Rally Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The rally began before the President even showed up at JQH Arena, which was expected to start at 6:30 pm.



It started with speeches from several lawmakers from Missouri, including Congressman Billy Long and Jason Smith.



The President finally took the stage to begin the rally introducing Attorney General Josh Hawley.



Hawley praised the President's leadership.

"I tell you what, he's delivering big for the state of Missouri. and the United States of America, isn't he? I mean big. He said he was going to stand up for American workers. Bringing back jobs, bringing back jobs from overseas, bringing in paychecks. on the rise, he cut our taxes, how about that?" said Hawley.

Hawley also discussed the President's Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

