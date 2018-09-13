Joplin Tornado Survivor Preps for Hurricane Florence Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Nick Bynum of Joplin, says he'll never forget the tornado that leveled his hometown those years ago. Especially with the reminders like this second natural disaster, Hurricane Florence, now coming in dangerously close to Bynum's new home in South Carolina.

"If we could never have something like Joplin ever again, I'd be just fine with that,” he says. "That was really scary. So I'm hoping that it's nothing like that."

"We bought a house two weeks ago and luckily it came with some storm shutters. I've got to go get some more," he adds.

Bynum assured us, surviving one deadly storm doesn't make you more prepared for another.

"You drive through the neighborhood and everybody has metal on their doors and windows. It's kind of a spooky scene."

Now Bynum and his wife are making a plan.

Though the evacuation notice placed on their county early this week has since been lifted, they know they won't be sticking around.

"Going down to Florida, somewhere south, you know, let the storm ride out," Bynum says.

Now Bynum is passing along his guidance to anyone who may stay in the storm's path.

"Stuff can be replaced but family and relationships can't,” he says. “And also, just, be together afterward. That was a big thing in Joplin. I mean when that storm hit, it was devastating but it was so inspiring to see how the community is really banding together.