Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 06:58 PM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) -- The Joplin Police Department is asking for your help to find missing 16 year old Kole Koons.

He was last seen in the area of Wildwood Ranch in west Joplin Sunday afternoon.

He is described as being 5'09" and 150 lbs and was last seen wearing gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Poliec say Koons has physical and mental disabilities.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts you're encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

