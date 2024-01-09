Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman succumbs to her injuries sustained in an evening hit-and-run, Joplin Police confirm.

Tuesday morning, officials with the department said the victim in the incident died. Her identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled before officers could arrive. Police said witnesses report a dark colored SUV leaving the scene at 7th St. and Gray Ave. Investigators add it continued eastbound after the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact JPD at 417-623-3131.

Original

Joplin hit-and-run under investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police have been working a pedestrian hit-and-run since earlier tonight (1/8).

Officials say it happened around 6 p.m. at West 7th Street and Gray Avenue — near the old West Central Elementary School.

There aren’t many details — only that the victim was a female and suffered serious injuries.

Police say she is in stable condition.

They also say the driver was in a dark colored SUV.

The search continues for both the vehicle and the driver.