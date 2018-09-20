News

Joplin Fire Crews Battle Several Explosions at Structure Fire

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 05:14 AM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Fire Department spent Wednesday night fighting a large structure fire.

This happened in the 500 block of S. Tyler shortly before 10:00 p.m. 
    
The department is reporting several explosions that stem from this fire. 

Several roads in that area were shut down in order to fight this blaze.  

No injuries have been reported at this time.
 

