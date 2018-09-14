Joplin Area Ambulance Crews Station in Virginia for Hurricane Duty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KOAM

JOPLIN, Mo (KOAM)- Five Ozarks area ambulance crews are in Fort Lee, Virginia ready to help with evacuations or victims of Hurricane Florence.

It's not the first time they've reported for disaster duty.

The strike teams as they are called includes three ambulances from the Newton County ambulance district and two from Joplin METS.

They currently sit waiting with nearly two hundred other ambulances at Fort Lee.



Ronnie Jones spoke to Joplin CBS affiliate KOAM in a telephone interview from Virginia and said, "Everybody's trying to be patient and trying to relax a little bit. Kind of like the calm before the storm."

It's the fourth hurricane deployment for Jones, a paramedic.

Matt Watts, a battalion chief for METS who responded to hurricanes Ike, Katrina, Gustav, and Harvey. Knows what they'll face. "It is crazy. It's hot. We sleep in our ambulances a lot of the time," said Watts.

And he said after being one of the first crews in during Hurricane Harvey, they found themselves, like storm victims, without power.

Watts explained, "Very little food. We eat MRE's. It's hot dirty work."

Strike team crews take incident command classes and have required vaccinations.

Ambulance crews can be part of a task force paired with fire departments or police but their mission is two-fold. Watts said, "We can evacuate people before the storm gets there if need be if they need an ambulance for nursing home patients, hospital patients. Then they stage us a little further out from where the storm is gonna affect the region and we can come back in and take care of anybody that needs to be rescued."

Newton county ambulance district has fifteen ambulances and it sent three reserve vehicles. Regularly six are on duty at all times and that won't change during the deployment.

Chief Rusty Tinney with Newton County Ambulance District said, "We only send what we can backfill. I mean we have about fourteen people that are qualified to go. So, the crews that are gone now, the other crews backfill their shifts."

For more click here.