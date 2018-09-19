News

Joplin Airport Receives Grant for New Taxiway

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) - A grant from Uncle Sam means the Joplin Airport can move ahead with some big-ticket renovations.

Senator Roy Blunt announced a seven and a half million dollar grant will help pay to rebuild a taxiway. Airport officials say the current taxiway is 25 years old and has been deteriorating due to use by larger commercial airplanes.

The federal grant covers 90 to 95 percent of the costs for this kind of project at smaller airports.

