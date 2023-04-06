SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris, 75, had increased his wealth in a year when many of the richest billionaires are losing their net worth.

According to Forbes’ 2023 list of the world’s billionaires, Morris is now the 246th richest person in the world with $8.3 billion. On the 2022 list, he was in 424th place. His increase in wealth is part of an upward trend from 2020’s low point.

2018: $4.4 billion

2019: $5.7 billion

2020: $3.2 billion

2021: $4.1 billion

2022: $6 billion

2023: $8.3 billion

Last year’s Forbes Fortune 400 placed Morris at 92nd place with $7.8 billion on the list of the United State’s wealthiest people. The 2023 Fortune 400 list has yet to be released.

The United States has the most billionaires in the world: 735. Second place is China, which has 495 billionaires.