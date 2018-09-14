John Roberts' Ongoing Competency Hearings Video

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- It's been more than three years since 6-year-old Jasmine Miller was strangled to death at an extended stay motel in Branson.

Police say 58-year-old John Roberts lured Miller into his room nearby and then killed her.

But, Roberts has yet to be convicted, as hearings about his competency to stand trial continue -- with the most recent hearing happening just last week.

"A person's competency can change even over a short period of time," said James Egan, Roberts attorney.

After Roberts first evaluation back in 2015, mental and behavioral health experts from the Missouri Department of Mental Health, deemed him not fit to stand trial -- saying he had an IQ of only 63.

"I believe Mr. Roberts was not competent and so I've continued to file motions -- and I had a hearing last week," Egan said.

Roberts was ultimately declared permanently unfit for trial. However, an objection to this order from Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell resulted in another hearing last year.

"I think what's uncommon in this case is that Mr. Roberts has been found competent by a judge ... but then has been deemed incompetent by some other experts," Merrell said.

At that hearing, a judge decided Roberts was indeed fit to go to trial -- prompting an appeal from Egan -- who says a person's competency is not static and it can change over time.

"The United States Supreme Court, as well as state courts, have pointed out that a defendant can start out a trial and be competent -- and even over the course of the trial, can then become incompetent," said Egan.

"There are several cases I can think of where a defendant has been deemed incompetent, but then has been able to be rehabilitated or regain their competency..and then has lost their competency again," Merrell said.

"So it's not something that is final just because there's a particular decision, argued Egan. "It wasn't final in 2015, it wasn't final in 2017."

Merrell says he was hoping to get to trial on the Roberts case sometime this calendar this year -- and if that doesn't happen, it would be disappointing.