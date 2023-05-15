SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Montana will be visiting Missouri State University this fall.

Montana will be headlining the 2023 Public Affairs Conference on September 26 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

According to a press release from Missouri State University, the keynote event kicks off the conference, scheduled for Sept. 26-28. The theme is “Navigating the Now: tradition, innovation and wisdom in a world of change.”

There will be an opportunity to meet Montana during a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. before his talk.

Tickets are $150 per person and are available for purchase online or by calling 417-836-4143