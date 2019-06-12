Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OTTUMWA, Ia. (FOX) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden made a bold promise on Tuesday to "cure cancer" if he is elected president in 2020.

At a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, Biden expressed the difficulty one faces with a "loss" of a family member and others attempt to comfort them saying, "'I know how you feel'" when in reality they have "no idea how I feel," which is likely in reference to the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.

"That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that... I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer," Biden declared.

