Jimmy Buffett Hangs 10 in South Carolina before Hurricane Florence Hits

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

FOLLY BEACH, Sc. (CBS) - Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the East Coast later this week, but that isn't stopping Jimmy Buffett from catching some waves in South Carolina.

He ended up posting a photo to his Instagram, with a warning to others.

The "Margaritaville" singer and known Hawaiian shirt aficionado posted a screenshot of an Instagram story Wednesday, featuring himself, and another man, standing next to large surfboards.

The photo's caption quotes the musician's song, "Surfing in a Hurricane."

"I ain't afraid of dying," it reads, "I got no need to explain I feel like going surfing in a hurricane #follybeachsurfing"

But, the 71-year-old did warn others who may be thinking of following in his wake to be cautious. "On a serious note -- respect Mother Nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities," the caption ended.

The photo's location tag indicates the image was taken in Folly Beach, South Carolina. It is not known the exact time the photo was taken.