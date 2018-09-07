Jeep Pulling Tram Strikes Tree at Shepherd of the Hills, No Major Injuries Reported
BRANSON, Mo. - A Jeep pulling a 24-passenger tram car at Shepherd of the Hills, that was not fully loaded with passengers, struck a tree.
Missouri Highway Patrol says there are a few minor injuries.
