Jeep Pulling Tram Strikes Tree at Shepherd of the Hills, No Major Injuries Reported

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 10:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 05:40 AM CDT

BRANSON, Mo. - A Jeep pulling a 24-passenger tram car at Shepherd of the Hills, that was not fully loaded with passengers, struck a tree.

Missouri Highway Patrol says there are a few minor injuries. 

 

