JASPER COUNTY, Co. — A man was killed after being pinned under his truck while he was working on March 7.

According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Highway 37 and Incline Road area at 5:30 p.m. on March 7.

When deputies arrived, they found that Gary Danner, 42, of Carthage, had been killed. Danner was killed after getting pinned under his truck while he was checking fences in a pasture.

His body was given to the Jasper County Coroner and his next of kin has been notified.