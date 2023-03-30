JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found dead in a building that went up in flames this morning, March 30.

Jason Nally, 42, of Carthage, was found inside a residence the emergency responders were called to around 3 a.m. Jasper County deputies responded to the fire initially and fire units from Jasper, Carthage, Avilla, Tri-Cities and Golden City responded to put the fire out, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time it appears the death was accidental and the investigation continues,” the press release states.

