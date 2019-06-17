Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office, via KNWA



NEWTON COUNTY, AR - A man wanted in connection to an April 13 shooting turned himself in on Sunday, a press release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office says.

Tyler B. Breedlove was arrested at a family member's home where he arranged to be peacefully taken into custody.

In previous reporting by KNWA, Breedlove was wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

Breedlove was booked in to Newton County Jail on existing warrants and will be questioned about the shooting that occurred June 13 near Jasper, Ark, the press release says.