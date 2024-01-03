The winter of 2023-2024 has been off to a warm start, but don’t let the warmth lull you into a false sense of security. The cold is lurking and will soon make an appearance.

While the start of January has brought seasonal temperatures, Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner believes the cooler temperatures may only be the tip of the iceberg. “So far it’s been pretty easy going, but I think harsher winter weather lies ahead,” said Warriner.

“Looking at the forecast patterns given, cold air will soon be building across Canada,” explained Warriner “It should invade the lower 48 over the next couple of weeks.”

The upper-level pattern being forecast for the end of January to early February has a similar look to colder-than-normal winters in year’s past. One year that had a similar set-up was 1978. January to March of 1978 was cold and snowy, producing over 28″ of snow within three months.

The picture on the left is of upper-level model guidance for January 2024. The picture on the right is the set-up for January 1978. The winter of ’78 was cold & snowy.

The picture on the left is of upper-level model guidance for February 2024. The picture on the right is the set-up for February of ’78.

Another analog year is 2010. The upper-level pattern was similar with a cold January and February. 2010 produced 18″ of snow from January through March.

“This doesn’t mean it will be cold through the entire course, but we’ll likely find a major wave of cold this month, and then again in February. The cold snaps will likely come with bouts of wintry weather,” said Warriner.

The outlook matches up well with Jamie’s Winter Weather Forecast that OzarksFirst.com put out in early December.