SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a social media post, MoDOT announced that Westbound U.S. Route 60 is now back open after repairing a sinkhole in the road.

Work began on the road on Saturday, September 16, and closed westbound James River Freeway between Highway 65 and Glenstone Avenue.

Both Highway 65 ramps are also open to westbound U.S. Route 60.

The sinkhole went under several lanes and crews had to dig and pour concrete to make the repairs.

The sinkhole formed on August 18.