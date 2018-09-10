James River Church Opens Joplin Location Video

JOPLIN, Mo. -- If you live west of Springfield and don't like to drive all the way into town to worship at James River Church you have a new campus option that just opened.

James River hosted a grand opening of its new services at the Victory Ministry and Sports Complex in Joplin located off Rangeline Road.

It's the church's fourth location and first campus outside of Springfield.

Services are at 9 and 10:45 in the morning with all the same types of programs the Springfield church has.