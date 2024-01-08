SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — J.O.B. Public House has new owners and plans to return before Spring.

On Dec. 29, the owners of Finnegans Wake, Anne and Clayton Baker, and Mudlounge owners Nicole and Chris Brown closed on the purchase of J.O.B. Public House at 319 E. Walnut St.

They intend on reopening the pub by springtime.

“If [it] all goes seamless, mid-February. Realistically, we are looking at early to mid-March,” said Chris Brown.

Brown said overall J.O.B. will mostly be the same as it was. The menu will be scaled back to execute the few fan favorites instead of trying to tackle the combined menus of J.O.B. and Grad School.

In December 2022, the original owner of J.O.B., Danny Schlink, passed away leaving the future of the pub in limbo. Before his death, Schlink, who also operated the Prime Time ping pong bar, combined Grad School into J.O.B. in 2021.

“J.O.B. has always been a great staple in downtown. The food and drink culture that Danny and his team created has been missed. And while nobody can replicate the unique personality that was Danny, we hope to continue what he started,” said Brown.

“The years of experience and culture that J.O.B. and Grad School possessed will be tough to replicate,” said Brown. ” We hope that our efforts will deliver a similar experience as we build back the whiskey inventory and keep the status of J.O.B. being one of the top whiskey bars in the country.”

Brown said the building was also a big draw for him.

“It is a beautiful part of Walnut Street’s history with a shotgun-style bar, the open space that [was] Prime Time, a large outdoor patio, and two fantastic lofts upstairs,” said Brown.

Brown said he hopes that J.O.B. will contribute to the synergy of downtown.

Co-owners Anne and Clayton Baker also own Civil Kitchen and Tinga Tacos.

“Each of our businesses offers different experiences. The more great options people have will hopefully translate to more people visiting downtown,” said Brown.