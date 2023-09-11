POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Close to 1,000 people are expected to attend a memorial ceremony honoring the lives of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The College of the Ozarks hosted a 9/11 memorial at 9 a.m. this morning and those in attendance heard from a guest speaker who was in the Pentagon when it was hit by a hijacked plane.

Dr. Loren Lundstrom is a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the US Air Force who was in the Pentagon when one of the planes crashed into it.

He said it’s important for the younger generation to learn about what happened on that day and how the country responded.

“It was just a significant moment in the country’s history and so the more our students are familiar with that and aware of that. it inspires patriotism and patriotism is not a dirty word. It’s a significant feeling and gives us hope for a future,” said Lundstrom.

Carissa Jefferson is a sophomore at the College of the Ozarks and she comes from a long line of firefighters in her family.

While she wasn’t born when 9/11 took place, Jefferson said she’s made it a priority to learn more about the tragic day because she understands when a firefighter goes on a call, there’s always a possibility for the worst.

“I know that they go to work every day sometimes anticipating the worst because they don’t know what they’re going to encounter that day but they are always willing to drop whatever it is that they’re doing to take part in fighting for someone else, which goes to show a firefighter’s heart,” said Jefferson.

Dr. Lundstrom says even though 9/11 is a dark day in our country’s history it was amazing to see the response from citizens and how the country came together in unity.

“It was truly an amazing time for Americans as they gelled and were fully supportive of military and first responders,” said Lundstrom.