SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who is accused of molesting a child in Springfield and Iowa has a warrant out for his arrest.

Raymond Eugene Akers, 51, of Orient, Iowa, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a person under 14.

According to court documents, Springfield police wrote a probable cause statement against Akers in September 2020 recounting a February 2019 interview with the victim about sexual abuse that occurred in the early 2010s.

In the interview held at the Child Advocacy Center, the victim described Akers’ sexual abuse against her, which began when she was 11 and continued until she was 16. She reported that Akers would touch her while she was asleep and would stop when she woke up. However, when she described the incidents in February 2019, she only described events that happened in Iowa.

An undisclosed amount of time later, the victim contacted police and said the events also happened in Springfield. The investigation into the matter was reopened.

The victim returned for another interview and said that Akers would assume she was asleep and begin to assault her. She said she pretended to wake up and he stopped. She said she told a friend of hers about what was happening.

Springfield police brought the friend in and she said she remember the victim telling her about what happened.

A warrant for Akers’ arrest has been issued, but he was not arrested at the time of this writing. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.