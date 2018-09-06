Iowa Family's Dog Found in Branson More than a Month After Being Lost Video

BRANSON, Mo.-- It's been more than a dog-gone month since Nali's been this happy. You see it was back in late July, she and her humans, Andrea and Mike Reid, drove down to Branson from their home in Iowa. One night one they hit an all-time vacation low.

"We were taking all of our dogs for a walk. It was dark out,” Andrea says. "She took off. She ran up a hill and we didn't see her."

For the next few days, the Reids searched all over Branson. They even hung up fliers around their campgrounds but no luck.

That is until more than a month later.

According to Ashley Hurst, an officer with Branson Animal Control, the call came in over labor day weekend. She, while communicating with Mrs. Reid, used some unorthodox methods to wrangle the pup.

"I got really excited and text her as soon as I saw Nali run through the woods,” she says. “Then she was like 'Are you sure that was my dog?' and I was like, she's dragging a leash, it couldn't be anyone else's dog. And I actually had her record her voice so I could play it in the woods and I was running around with the phone and had her voice playing, so something's got to work."

Now, with the hound finally found, the Reids are headed back to Iowa, with one more reunion still to come.

“We have a three-year-old and this is her dog. She was devastated," Andrea says.

"It'll be a nice surprise for her," Mike adds.