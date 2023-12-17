CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly a decade after a Camdenton man went missing, detectives with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have found new evidence in the case.

A release from CCSO says James Hinkle, a freelance drone pilot, contacted a property owner on Dec. 16 after seeing what he thought was a vehicle in a small pond on the property. The property owner agreed to let Hinkle search the area on foot and by kayak.

Hinkle told CCSO he was searching the area in connection to a missing persons’ case from 2013.

The missing person is 59-year-old Donald “Donnie” L. Erwin. According to CCSO, Erwin disappeared on Dec. 29, 2013. He was last seen driving a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate MK6-E3P.

“It’s been ten years since it disappeared and really disappeared without a trace,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with CCSO. “I mean, no one had any clue or lead as to where the vehicle may have been.”

CCSO deputies and detectives met with Hinkle and the property owner, and divers with the Mid-County Fire Protection District Dive team were able to search the pond.

Divers confirmed the license plate on the submerged car matched the plate on Erwin’s missing Hyundai. Investigators recovered the vehicle from the pond and have notified Erwin’s family of the development.

“I don’t think confident is the right word,” said Sgt. Hines. “I think hopeful is the word.”

CCSO said detectives are still processing the vehicle for evidence and searching the pond and surrounding areas for signs of Erwin’s remains.

The Sheriff’s Office tells OzarksFirst the car was found within reasonable proximity from Erwin’s home, but they never had a reason to search the private pond.

“Our main concern is to provide some closure for the family because ten years is a long time, especially with zero explanation,” Hines said.