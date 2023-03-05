LEBANON, Mo. — Deputies with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in the 23000 block of Park Drive.

According to a release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, emergency communications received a call around 9:45 a.m. on March 5 about a person who had been shot.

Deputies found 25-year-old Ryan Holloway lying outside of his home on Park Drive, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Laclede County Emergency Communications received another call around 10:00 a.m. where the caller referenced the shooting. According to the release, Laclede County deputies and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 22000 block of Pleasant Drive, where they took a 26-year-old Lebanon man into custody.

“We have processed the scene and have conducted several interviews regarding the shooting and working through the facts to determine what led up to the homicide. The investigation is ongoing,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.