CLEVER, Mo. – An eventful night at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting in Clever, as an impeachment of two members was brought into discussion.

Alderman Charlene Dellinger was called on by community members to resign. Dellinger is accused, but never charged, of child abuse at the daycare she ran.

“The damage is done,” Dellinger said, addressing the community. “You have successfully destroyed my reputation in Clever.”

Multiple concerned citizens voiced their opinions to the Board.

“Your actions in your business and the way that you were taking care of children and the allegations that come against you just don’t align with the people that you’re supposed to be representing,” one citizen said.

“Yes, we are here to listen to the concerns of citizens, but I am not here to be defamed, picked on, or yelled at,” Dellinger said.

Everyone who wanted to share, except the city attorney, was allowed to speak for a maximum of five minutes.

“These people just don’t feel that you’re capable of making decisions in regards to our community at the end of the day,” one citizen said.

A man whose child attended Dellinger’s daycare said his daughter was neglected.

“According to the employees at the daycare around lunchtime, she started to run a little fever and Charlene directed them to not give her any type of Tylenol, any type of care,” he said.

Dellinger says the accusations against her are completely false.

Questions were then asked of the city attorney about what it would take to impeach an elected official, who said the meeting tonight was not to vote out Alderman Dellinger.

The last speaker, City Clerk Kristy Keithley, quit before the board, citing her issues with Dellinger.

“I will miss working for each and every one of you, but I will not miss the stress that should not have been included with this occupation,” Keithley said.

Alderman Kristi Jack was met with a round of applause when asking why a petition with 300 signatures wasn’t enough to start the impeachment process.

“If that’s how this is run, what is the point of having a government at all?” Jack said.

The official outcome from Clever City Hall was a motion to begin an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of Aldermen Delleinger and Dale Maisel.