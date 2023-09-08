SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield apartment complex is at risk of being shut down due to safety violations that have been neglected for too long. The Greystone Apartments on East Battlefield have been cited multiple times by the city, with the most recent citation stating that the building poses an “immediate danger” to the health and safety of its residents.

The inspection report revealed that the building has suffered damage caused by neglect of necessary repairs, and tenants have filed numerous complaints about flooding and mold in recent years. Despite these issues, the property owners have failed to take the necessary actions to remedy the situation.

As a result, the city of Springfield has given the property owners just a few more days to fix the violations before the September 11 re-inspection. If the violations are not addressed by that time, the complex may be forced to close its doors.

Tenants of the Greystone Apartments were shocked to hear about the safety violations and fear for their safety and well-being. “I hate that that has happened. It definitely needs to be something that needs to be addressed, especially if it’s not being done within that timely manner,” said Reginald Williams, a two-year resident of the complex.

The property owners have applied for permits to fix the issues, but it remains to be seen if they will take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of their tenants. The city of Springfield is closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action if the violations are not addressed in a timely manner.

KOLR 10 Investigates uncovered similar concerns at another Gordon Elliott property

KOLR 10 Investigates previously reported on a rental property Gordon Elliott owns at Deeswood Village.

The City of Springfield also labeled one of his townhomes “unsafe” over a water leak issue causing mold and structural concerns. We were able to get some resolution for those renters who moved to a different property with different owners.

KOLR 10 Investigates took a broader look at Elliott’s real estate footprint in the region finding he owns about 60 active real estate properties or companies in Springfield and Branson. They’re all hotels, strip malls or rental properties with one exception.

While looking at Elliott’s real estate holdings, our investigative team also found Elliott recently ran a non profit for 12 years while U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was in office called Friends of Roy Blunt.

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Elliott also served as Springfield Mayor Ken McClure’s campaign committee treasurer since 2014. McClure’s campaign committee was terminated in May 2023.

Campaign finance documents also show Elliott donated $1,000 each to Mayor McClure, and city council members Derek Lee and Callie Carroll in the April 2023 election.